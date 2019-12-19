Preserving railroad history in Wakefield

In northeast Nebraska, train enthusiasts will no doubt find the Depot Museum a place filled with history and fun.

We visited with Jim Clark who is with the museum. He says Wakefield was established in 1881, and the same year they built a small depot. "Eventually in 1925, they expanded the size of the depot on the same spot. That is the building we are in now," Clark said. "It's remained the same, with a few improvements. The building was given to us by the nearby industry in 2007. We opened in 2009. We are open usually one day a week, mostly on Saturdays or by appointment."

Some of the highlights include the waiting rood. A good portion of the items in the room are memorabilia items from Wakefiled. There is also the original phone booth that was in the depot, and it sits in its original spot. A train depot bench is in the room, and it turns out its from the train depot that used to be in Lincoln. The next room is the office. "They usually had two people in there. One was a station agent, and the other was in charge of freight. You can find plenty of railroad items in there," Clark said.

Visitors can then walk into the freight room, and that's where people will see huge displays of model trains that run. For more on all of this, go to wakefieldheritage.org.