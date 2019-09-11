President endorses Sen. Ben Sasse

Senator Ben Sasse wants to remain in the Senate for another six years, and he's received a special endorsement this week.

President Trump tweeted this message Tuesday about the Nebraska U.S. senator:

"Senator Ben Sasse has done a wonderful job representing the people of Nebraska. He is great with our Vets, the Military, and your very important Second Amendment. Strong on Crime and the Border, Ben has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Sen. Sasse's spokesman issued the following statement on the president's endorsement.

"Ben’s grateful for the President’s kind words. They don’t always see eye to eye, but they've built a relationship where they work together when they agree and they wrestle hard when they don’t. That’s a good thing. This underscores what we've been saying: Nebraskans are conservative, Ben's one of the three most conservative senators, and he's going to win the Nebraska way—with hard work and hustle in each of the state's 93 counties." - Sasse Spokesman James Wegmann