How to prevent permanent hearing loss from fireworks

A Lincoln hearing specialist said around the Fourth of July, his office sees a huge spike in the number of people blowing out their eardrums from firework blasts.

However, Dr. Aaron Robinson with CHI Health ENT Nebraska said there are some simple things you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Dr. Robinson said firework blasts can be louder than an aircraft carrier deck and can easily cause extensive damage. He said this Independence Day you should pay attention to how close you are when fireworks are going off.

He recommends adults stay at least 20-30 feet away and kids stay 40-60 feet away. Dr. Robinson said you should wear ear plugs, because some of the damage he sees will last a lifetime.

"We can try some treatments like steroids and some other medications to try and help some of that hearing come back," Dr. Robinson said. "It's not always possible sometimes; the hearing is permanent and you never get it back."

Statistics from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal regarding firework injuries from 2018 show less than five ear injuries reported and no cases of total hearing loss.

However, Dr. Robinson said a lot of times ear injuries from fireworks go un-reported because people think it is going to wear off.

Some of the symptoms include ringing that doesn't go away, muffled hearing and pain. If you notice any of these the doctor says get checked and treated right away.