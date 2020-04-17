Primary 2020: Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, District 2

A Republican and a Democrat are running unopposed in their respective party's May 12 primaries for the district two seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

DEMOCRAT

Name:Christa Yoakum (I)



Current or most recent profession: County Commissioner, Program Coordinator

Tell us a little about yourself: I am a life-long resident of Nebraska. I attended a one-room school in rural Lancaster County before my family moved to Lincoln. I've also lived across the state when my husband John was Fire Chief in Alliance and McCook. Together, we have four grown sons and seven grandchildren. I have built a career of caring for Nebraskans, first as a healthcare worker and later examining barriers impacting the lives of our Nebraska neighbors.

Read Yoakum's primary questionnaire here.

REPUBLICAN

Name:Eric Underwood



Current or most recent profession: General Manager; Rodizio Grill - The Brazilian Steakhouse

Tell us a little about yourself: I have been married to my wife Keri for 12 years, and we have five children, ages two to 12. I attended Malcolm public schools and graduated from Malcolm High School in 1997. I am a 2003 graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. I enjoy camping and the outdoors with my family. I play racquetball and love working on old cars.

Read Underwood's primary questionnaire here.

Lincoln Residents can find their Lancaster County Commission district here, while rural residents of Lancaster County can look here.