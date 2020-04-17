Primary 2020: Nebraska's 21st Legislative District

Three candidates have filed for Nebraska's 21st Legislative District and will appear on the non-partisan primary ballot on Tuesday, May 12. A primary questionnaire was sent to all three candidates. Below are their responses.

REPUBLICAN

Name:Mike Hilgers (I)



Current or most recent profession: Business Owner and Attorney

Tell us a little about yourself: I am dad, a small business owner in Northwest Lancaster County, and I have been serving in the Legislature the last four years. My wife Heather and I have four young children--Alice (8), Elsie (5), Clara Jane (3), and Michael Jr. (1). I started my law firm nine years ago in Lincoln and have created a number of high-paying jobs in our community.

Read Hilgers's primary questionnaire here.

DEMOCRAT

Name: Joseph Couch



Current or most recent profession: I am a soldier in the Nebraska National Guard and I've been a retail worker most recently at Lincoln True Value.

Tell us a little about yourself: I studied mathematics at Doane College; I'm the fourth of five children in my family; I'm a bisexual atheist, and I like to play chess.

Read Couch's primary questionnaire here.

Name:Brodey Weber



Current or most recent profession: Vice President of Client Relations for Mid America Casing Supply, LLC.

Tell us a little about yourself: I am a lifelong resident of Northwest Lincoln, and the current Vice President of Client Relations for Mid America Casing Supply, LLC in Airpark. I serve on the Lincoln-Lancaster Keno/Human Services Advisory Board. I also currently sit on the Board of Directors for Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties as well as the Highlands Neighborhood Association.

Read Weber's primary questionnaire here.

Find your state senate district here.