Primary 2020: Nebraska's 25th Legislative District

Two candidates are running on the May 12 primary ballot for Nebraska's 25th Legislative District and will likely both advance to the general election in November. Both candidates were sent a primary questionnaire. Below are their responses.

REPUBLICAN

Name:Suzanne Geist (I)



Current or most recent profession: Self Employed

Tell us a little about yourself: I have been married to Mark Geist for 36 years. Mother of three grown children and five grandchildren (two more on the way). I graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. I've worked in sales for 20+ years; Data Communications, Pharmaceutical Sales and Fashion.

Why are you running for this office? I want to continue to serve the citizens of my District and the State of Nebraska for four more years by focusing on issues related to Mental Health and Corrections. I'm also very active on issues of Transportation and Telecommunications and Natural Resources. Those are the two standing committees on which I currently serve.

Read more on Geist's policies, issues and goals here.

DEMOCRAT

Name:Stephany Pleasant



Primary questionnaire not returned

Click here for a link to Pleasant's campaign website.

Find your state senate district here.