Primary 2020: Nebraska's 27th Legislative District

Two candidates are running in the non-partisan primary for Nebraska's 27th Legislative District and will likely advance to the general election in November. A primary questionnaire was sent to both candidates. Below are their answers.

DEMOCRAT

Name:Anna Wishart (I)



Current or most recent profession: Director of Partnerships at Beyond School Bells - Nebraska's afterschool and summer learning network

Tell us a little about yourself: I was born and raised in Lincoln and District 27 and attended Lincoln Southeast High School where I met my husband Joe Coleman. I received my bachelors degree at Middlebury College in Vermont and always knew I would come home to live and work in Nebraska. Currently I work at a nonprofit that helps communities across the state provide after school experiences for youth.

REPUBLICAN

Name: Brenda Bickford



Current or most recent profession: IT Project Manager

Tell us a little about yourself: I am a current homeowner in District 27, I was born in Central City, Nebraska and attended school in Grand Island, Nebraska, where I frequently visit my parents who still reside in the home where I was raised. My father is still active as a Realtor and high school teacher.

