Primary 2020: Nebraska's 29th Legislative District

Six candidates are vying for two spots in the May 12 primary for Nebraska's 29th Legislative District.

DEMOCRATS

Name: Neal Clayburn



Current or most recent profession: Educator

Tell us a little about yourself: Neal Clayburn and his wife Shelley raised their family in Lincoln. Shelley is a teacher at Rousseau Elementary and Neal is a former teacher who also coached wrestling, football and track in Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a summer program director for the Boy Scouts of America. Neal worked as the Executive Director of the Lincoln Education Association from 1991–2006 and served as Associate Executive Director of the NSEA until he retired last year. He is a lifelong advocate for children and education.

Read Clayburn's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Jennifer Carter



Current or most recent profession: Legal Counsel, Nebraska Legislature, Health and Human Services Committee

Tell us a little about yourself: I am a long-time Lincoln resident with more than fifteen years of experience in public policy in Nebraska. Prior to working in the Legislature, I worked as a consultant to organizations such as the Food Bank and as the Director of Public Policy for Nebraska Appleseed. I hold a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and a law degree from Boston University School of Law. I serve on the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Lied and have served on the boards of HopeSpoke and the Prairie Hill Learning Center.

Read Carter's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Eliot Bostar



Current or most recent profession: Executive Director of Conservation Nebraska and Nebraska Conservation Voters

Tell us a little about yourself: My Nebraska roots reach back five generations. Purchasing land under the Homestead Act, my family settled near McCool Junction in York County in 1873. I am a graduate of St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy and earned a Business degree from Embry-Riddle University, where I met my wife, Carrie. We are new parents to our son, Dexter.

Read Bostar's primary questionnaire here.

REPUBLICAN

Name: Jacob Campbell



Current or most recent profession: Business Owner. Legislative Aide – Nebraska State Legislature

Tell us a little about yourself: I’ve lived in Nebraska my entire life, graduated from Bertrand High School, received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, and earned a Master's Degree from the University of Nebraska – Omaha. I am a military veteran, a former child abuse investigator, and a small business owner with a unique understanding of the issues facing our urban and rural residents alike.

Read Campbell's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Lisa Lee



Current or most recent profession: International Exchange Programmer for the Lincoln Council for International Visitors

Tell us a little about yourself: I have lived in the Midwest all of my life, the past 10 years in Lincoln. I obtained my Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Iowa and was a professional auditor for an insurance company for 13 years. My husband, Mitch, and I have been married for 28 years. He loves his job as the Director of Internal Audit at Assurity Life Insurance here in Lincoln. We have four adult children and three grandchildren.

Read Lee's primary questionnaire here.

NO PARTY DECLARED

Name: Michael Connely



Current or most recent profession: Educational Advisor / Service Disabled Military Veteran USMC

Tell us a little about yourself: I have a varied background. In Nebraska I have worked detasseling in the cornfields, worked in manufacturing positions, and for an earlier US Census was State Quality Assurance Director. Overseas I have worked for the Japanese Ministry of Education and designed the original English educational policy adopted in Japan. My military background includes USMC and Air National Guard.

Read Connely's primary questionnaire here.

Find your state senate district here.

