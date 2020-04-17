Primary 2020: Nebraska's First Congressional District

The only competitive race in the primary for Nebraska's First Congressional District is the match-up in the Democratic Primary. The Republican incumbent and the Libertarian candidate are running unopposed.

REPUBLICANS

Name: Jeff Fortenberry



Primary questionnaire not returned

Click here to visit Fortenberry's campaign website.

DEMOCRATS

Name: Kate Bolz



Current or most recent profession: Social Worker

Tell us a little about yourself: A proud 6th generation Nebraskan, Kate Bolz grew up on a family farm near Palmyra, outside of Lincoln. She has represented south central Lincoln in the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature since 2013. Kate earned her bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a master’s in Social Work from the University of Michigan.

Read Bolz's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Barbara “Babs” Ramsey



Current or most recent profession: IT Services

Tell us a little about yourself: I have spent my life listening to the concerns of those around me, and implementing practical solutions to help them. Through community action, government work, and non-profit service, I have always put the interest of my community first.

Read Ramsey's primary questionnaire here.

LIBERTARIAN

Name: Dennis Grace



Current or most recent profession: Insurance claims investigator

Tell us a little about yourself: I was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. I attended Omaha South High and graduated in 1988. After graduation, I attended naval bootcamp at Great Lakes Recruit Training Center in Illinois. I have had the pleasure of traveling to such countries as France, Spain, Italy, Israel, and Egypt. I am happily married, am a proud father. I am extremely proud of the perfection of my little family, based upon imperfections.

Read Grace's primary questionnaire here.