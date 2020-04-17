Primary 2020: United States Senate

Seven Democrats are vying for their party's nomination in the race for United States Senate. Incumbent Ben Sasse is running for re-election and faces one primary opponent. A Libertarian candidate is running unopposed in the primary.

REPUBLICANS

Name: Ben Sasse (I)



Current or most recent profession: Dad, U.S. Senator

Tell us a little about yourself: I'm a Christian, a dad, a husband, a Husker football addict, and a business turnaround guy who believes Congress could use a good dose of Nebraska common sense. With one of the three most conservative voting records in the Senate, I’m working to confirm judges who believe in the Constitution, defending the sanctity of life, expanding trade opportunities for Nebraska agriculture, and making sure we beat this nasty virus.

Read Sasse's primary questionnaire here.

Name:Matt Innis



Current or most recent profession: I have owned my own electric cabling company for 20 years

Tell us a little about yourself: My family moved to Lincoln in 1981 and I grew up there. Attended Lincoln public schools. I served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years. I have two brothers. My wife, Lisa, and I have been married for 26 years and we have four children.

Read Innis's primary questionnaire here.

DEMOCRATS

Name: Angie Philips



Current or most recent profession: Community Organizer

Tell us a little about yourself: I am originally from Grant, Nebraska and moved to Eastern Nebraska in my early 20s. I currently reside in Omaha with my husband and our three children. I studied behavioral science at Bellevue University and worked in case management with struggling families. I currently reside in Omaha with my husband Bill and our three children. I began staying at home after our youngest child was born and became involved in community organizing and human rights advocacy.

Read Philips' primary questionnaire here.

Name: Chris Janicek



Primary questionnaire not returned

Click here to visit Janicek's campaign website.

Name: Larry Marvin



Current or most recent profession: Retired formerly Facility Coordinator

Tell us a little about yourself: I'm a good Samaritan and was born and raised in Nebraska. I'm am Veteran of the cold war and the Vietnam war. I also taught German, American History and Civics in West Point, Nebraska.

Read Marvin's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Dennis Frank Maček



Current or most recent profession: Writing literary fiction (novels); retired HVAC mech-tech

Tell us a little about yourself: Married to Judith Kay Wilson, assoc. professor at UNL; we practice zen; our son custom-makes furniture in Austin, Texas. I have two degrees and taught university English for four years and worked for the U. S. government about that long. Air-conditioning work for the University of Texas enabled me to write literature and learn the fiddle.

Read Maček's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Alisha Shelton



Current or most recent profession: Clinical Supervisor at Winnebago Behavioral Health

Tell us a little about yourself: My first job was detasseling corn at age 13. Money was tight and she wanted to be a good example for her younger brother and sisters. As I grew older, I became very active in the Omaha community eventually collaborating with community organizations to end gun violence, organizing advocacy days at the Unicameral, and hosting GOTV events to increase civic engagement in her community.

Read Shelton's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Andy Stock



Current or most recent profession: Community college instructor (Political Science)

Tell us a little about yourself: I was born and raised in Nebraska. I've worked as a public defender and as an attorney for Legal Aid of Nebraska. I now teach Political Science and I enjoy spending time with my family.

Read Stock's primary questionnaire here.

Name: Daniel Wik



Current or most recent profession: CEO MYPAINDOC

Tell us a little about yourself: My campaign presents common sense solutions to immigration, healthcare, social security, veteran's healthcare, taxes, abortion, farming, energy, marijuana; and my approach will work with Republicans and Democrats. Nebraska needs a Senator who has the credibility of a rural physician honestly solving problems. I look forward to a campaign that makes Nebraskan's think independently of party affiliation.

Full primary questionnaire not returned

LIBERTARIAN

Name: Gene Siadek

Primary questionnaire not returned

