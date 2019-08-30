Probable case of mumps in south-central Nebraska

There is a "probable" case of mumps somewhere in south-central Nebraska.

Michele Bever, Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department based in Hastings, told Local4 Friday that the case had been reported in the last week. She said a lab test would be required to confirm the case.

Bever said they would also investigate whether the person is infectious, who else might have been exposed and then provide information to those involved.

Also Friday, the pre-school at the Hastings YMCA was closed for what Y-officials called "precautionary reasons."

YMCA spokesperson Mandy Powell said, "We are closed for precautionary reasons as recommended by the state health department."

It was not made clear what prompted the recommendation. Neither Powell nor Bever said why the precaution was recommended, but Powell did say there were no cases of the mumps associated with the YMCA pre-school.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Thursday reported a significant increase in mumps cases related to two recent outbreaks.

At least 30 cases have been identified mainly among attendees of a wedding in Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department’s jurisdiction (Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties) and a workplace in Four Corners Health Department’s jurisdiction (Butler, Polk, York and Seward counties).

DHHS is working with local health departments to investigate reported cases.

“Mumps is a highly contagious illness and it's spread by coughing, sneezing and sharing saliva,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “If people start experiencing mumps-like symptoms, they should contact their health care provider, and health care providers should be on the lookout for mumps cases.”

Mumps causes swelling of glands in the face and neck. Other symptoms may include:

Ear ache

Jaw pain

Testicular pain

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle aches

If people have symptoms of mumps, health officials recommend avoiding public activities and contacting a physician.

People with mumps are most contagious three days before and five days after their symptoms begin.

Pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications from the mumps virus.

Antibiotics are not a treatment for mumps because mumps is a viral infection; however, symptoms like pain and fever can be addressed.

People who have had mumps are likely to be immune from the virus. If a person has been vaccinated, it is less likely, but possible to become infected. Over time, protection against the virus can decrease. Mumps-containing vaccines are still the best line of defense and people are encouraged to check their vaccination records to see if they have received two doses of a mumps-containing vaccine, and if not, contact your health care provider.

Protect yourself against mumps:

Get vaccinated

Do not share drinking glasses, eating utensils, water bottles, or other things that have saliva on them

Always cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze

Stay home when you’re sick

Wash hands frequently

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Quick Stats - Mumps Cases in Nebraska

2019 30 cases so far

2018 12 cases

2017 6 cases

2016 49 cases

2015 5 cases

2014 1 case

2013 2 cases

