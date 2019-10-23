Probation visit results in Grand Island federal drug charges

Two Grand Islands residents arrested earlier this month now face federal drug charges.

Jose G. Aguilera Negrete, 27, and Andrea Gall, 20, were arrested October 4 after a probation officer found a handgun on a couch at an apartment in the 500 block of East Capital Avenue. At the time Negrete also surrendered a pair of brass knuckles.

But a police report indicates that when investigators did a Miranda interview with Negrete, he admitted that he had a large amount of methamphetamine. When police did a subsequent warrant search they found some 500 grams of meth, a large amount of cash and another firearm.

Gall later claimed that the meth and cash belonged to her.

Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney said that a federal grand jury had indicted both Negrete and Gall for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.. The max penalties for a conviction on that count include life in prison and a $10 million dollar fine.

The grand jury also handed down three additional indictments against Negrete for distributing another 105 grams of meth in December 2018. Convictions on those crimes also include life in prison and $10 million fines.

