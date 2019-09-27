Progress update on LFR's final two buildings under construction

Just over a month after Lincoln Fire & Rescue's first new station was officially opened, we're getting a look at how construction of their second new station is coming along.

Station 16, just a block north of 98th & O streets, continues to take shape as the construction process moves along. LFR says the station is expected to open at some point in 2020, with future potential to hold up to four rigs as east Lincoln continues to grow.

In addition, LFR's final replacement station, 12, is set to open in October. It will replace the current station near 84th and South. The department announced Thursday that a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the new station, located just south of 84th and Pioneers. The ceremony is on October 15th at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Replacement Station 12 is the final station of three to be replaced by outdated ones. Station 11 was the first to be replaced in the spring of 2018, when it moved from the west side of the Lincoln Airport, to it's new building just east of Northwest 48th and West Adams. Earlier this year, Station 10 moved from 14th and Adams, to just a new facility south of 24th and Superior.