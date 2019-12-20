Progress report on GI meat packer expansion

On Friday, Dec. 13, JBS completed phase one of a nearly $100 million expansion project at its beef production facility in Grand Island, Neb.

Phase one includes the construction of state-of-the-art cattle handling facilities and pens that provide an improved process for animals entering the facility and increased safety for team members. The pens were used for the first time last Friday and demonstrate the commitment by JBS to both the community and area cattle producers. When complete, the new animal handling facilities will allow for a 60 percent increase in capacity.

“Phase one of the expansion improves the animal well-being at our facility, in addition to providing a safer environment for our team members,” said JBS Grand Island Plant Manager Zack Ireland. “It also ensures that local cattle producers benefit from a much smoother process when bringing animals to the plant.”

To date, more than $3 million has been spent in the Grand Island community, and that number will continue to grow as phase two of the animal handling facilities is complete next spring and the new temperature-controlled harvest floor is built.

JBS Grand Island was built in 1965 and produces nearly one billion pounds of high-quality beef and beef products each year. The expansion is anticipated to be fully completed in early 2021.

