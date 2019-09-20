Project Connect Lincoln provides services to people living in homelessness

The Lincoln Homeless Coalition, in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, will be joined by dozens of community organizations and volunteers in hosting the eleventh Project Connect Lincoln event on September 20, 2019 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The goal of the event is to provide a one-day, "one-stop-shop" for the many people who

experience homelessness in Lincoln on any given day.

During the most recent citywide Point-In-Time count, 449 people who were verifiably homeless (staying in a shelter or "on the street") were identified in the Lincoln community on that night. Over the course of an entire year, it is estimated that approximately 2,450 people will experience homelessness in Lincoln. In 2017, the Homeless Coalition began a Coordinated Entry approach to address homelessness

and connect people with the most appropriate housing opportunity available.

Last year, 576 people who were homeless or at-risk were served at Project Connect Lincoln. The event is held in conjunction with the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System's Stand Down event. "Stand Down" is a military term meaning soldiers are removed from the field of combat to receive rest and rehabilitation.

Individuals and families attending the event will be able to access a wide variety of immediate, on-site services to meet their needs. Medical and behavioral health professionals will be available to provide medical, dental, mental health, and substance abuse services. Local agencies will provide assistance with services such as housing and social services applications, legal issues, education, crisis intervention, and basic needs. On-site bike repair, haircuts, and pet care services will also be provided. A special area will provide assistance to veterans in

accessing benefits specifically for people who have served in the military.

Each event guest will be paired with a volunteer Navigator when they arrive and offered a meal. The Navigator will talk with the person about their individual needs and guide them through the multiple service booths. This personal approach can minimize barriers for guests in accessing the services they needed most.

Project Connect Lincoln is sponsored by Fiserv in partnership with United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. Additional key sponsorship support is provided by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Nebraska Investment Finance Association (NIFA), Pinnacle Bank Arena, and Ayars & Ayars.

Project Connect Lincoln is a unique opportunity for agencies, businesses, government, churches, schools, and volunteers to come together to offer support and resources for people who are homeless. More information about the event and homelessness in Lincoln is available here.