Project aimed at improving Harlan County Reservoir fishing

State and federal officials are planning a project that's aimed at improving the fishing at Harlan County Reservoir in south-central Nebraska.

The project would improve fish passage in and out of isolated coves when the water level drops during late summer. The project would be funded by the Nebraska Game and Parks Aquatic Habitat Program and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 1135 Ecosystem Restoration Program.

More information is available online at the Corps website for the Kansas City office. People can submit comments to Laura Totten at Laura.A.Totten@usace.army.mil. Comments must be submitted on or before Aug. 20.