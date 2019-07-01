Project aims to provide furniture for Nebraska flood victims

A project underway at Nebraska's Innovation Studio is aimed at helping those affected by flooding get back on their feet.

The devastating flooding in March caused over 1 billion dollars in losses in Nebraska.

The Reclaim, Rebuild, Restore Project started back in April and involves a dozen volunteers who work at the studio to build tables.

“It’s the way we are as Nebraskans, helping other people. We help our neighbors," said John Ingram, the project founder.

The project works with non-profits like Habitat for Humanity to connect the furniture with the right people. It uses donated wood from old houses built in Omaha in the early 1900s. It is then restored to a state where it can be made into a dining room table.

They’re about a dozen woodworkers so far working on the project. Ingram said the response has been surprising.

“I’m getting calls from people from all walks of life who are interested in the project and want to get involved."

Those who want to get involved can email reclaimrebuildrestore19@gmail.com for more information.