Propane explosion in Maine kills one firefighter, injures six other people

An official said one firefighter was killed and several other people were hurt after a propane explosion at a nonprofit in Farmington, Maine.

Six others needed medical treatment and of those six patients, four are firefighters, one is an employee of the nonprofit and the other is an ambulance worker.

One of those people was Fire Chief Terry Bell, who was airlifted in critical condition.

The ambulance worker was treated and released.

The others were taken to trauma centers and remain hospitalized. Their conditions have not been released.

Preck described the blast as devastating, saying it looked like something from 9-11.

Gov. Janet Mills — who is from Farmington and whose office said she knew the firefighter who died — ordered flags lowered to half-staff across the state. Mills also visited the scene and promised the state fire marshal's office will investigate.

"We're going to get to the bottom of as much as we possibly can to protect this community, to protect all other communities and make sure this doesn't happen again," she said.

The explosion happened at an office for LEAP Inc., which provides support for people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities.

According to the Associated Press, Town Selectman Scott Landry said the building was evacuated when someone smelled gas Monday morning before most workers arrived for the day. The explosion occurred after firefighters arrived.

"The new building is spread all over creation," Landry said.

According to planning board records, the building was a home that had been renovated to be the organization's central office and training space.

Kim Hilton, who works in the admissions department at the nearby University of Maine at Farmington, said there were scary moments when the blast occurred.

"It felt like someone hit our building with a vehicle," she said.

Pictures from the scene showed a building in ruins.

Witnesses reported seeing rubble everywhere and smoke in the sky.

Farmington is about 70 miles north of Portland.

