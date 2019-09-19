Proposed changes to Lincoln gun ordinances

Two city council members are proposing changes to two difference gun ordinances.

The two changes have to do with gun storage and safety in cars and the amount of time a person has to report a gun if it is stolen within city limits.

Changing gun laws is something city leaders have been talking about all year.

“There is legislation that has existed for a long time within the city of Lincoln limits that says if you leave a gun unsecured in your car for more than 24 hours, that’s against the law,” said Chief Jeff Bliemeister of the Lincoln Police Department.

City Councilman Roy Christensen’s ordinance change would eliminate that 24 hour window, as long as it’s locked away.

“In a trunk or a lockable glove box or in some kind of lockable container that can be affixed to the car,” said Christensen.

That was set for a public hearing next week but now he wants a one-month delay in order to look at the wording.

“Not every vehicle has a trunk or a space large enough to securely store a long gun in it,” said Christensen. “Many sportsmen, hunters would be coming to and from activities and have no way to securely store the weapon under the current proposal.”

The other ordinance change involves lost or stolen firearms. People would now be required to report them within a 48-hour window.

Emily Killham is a member of Nebraskan’s Against Gun Violence and was a member of the mayor’s task force who helped evaluate Lincoln’s firearms and safe storage report earlier this year.

“Reporting of a stolen gun helped them locate problem weapons in the hands of criminals when they’ve headed off to go commit a further crime with that,” said Killham.

Killham says that Nebraskan’s Against Gun Violence sees both of these proposed changes as positive steps forward.

“We’re happy with this as a first step but we also really think its just a first step,” said Killham. “In normalizing and codifying responsible gun owners and holding gun owners to a higher standard when they introduce a dangerous product into the community.”

The 48-hour ordinance is still set for a public hearing Monday and if Christensen’s request for delay is approved its public hearing will be moved to October 21st.

