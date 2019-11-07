Proposed poultry farm near Raymond voted down by Board of Commissioners

In a 3-2 decision, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners voted to not move forward with a proposed poultry farm near Raymond.

The Sunset Poultry project, planned by Lincoln Premium Poultry, was voted down after hours of testimony on Thursday.

The vote comes roughly a month after the Lancaster County Planning Commission voted 5-1 to allow the project to move forward.

Roughly 45-50 people came out to voice their opinion at the meeting on Thursday, and most were in opposition to the plan on the southeast corner of Northwest 27th and Ashland Road near Raymond.

The project was planned to provide chickens for Costco.

The chicken farm would have been made up of eight barns. Each of which can hold up to 47,500 chickens, totaling 380,000 birds.

If an appeal is to be brought forward, it would have to be in the form of a lawsuit.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokesperson for Lincoln Premium Poultry, released the following statement on the decision:

“It’s unfortunate when a family who goes above and beyond current requirements is denied a permit to grow their farm operation as is allowed under the current laws and regulations. We will continue to work with the farm family as they evaluate their next steps.”