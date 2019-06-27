Protecting pets during hot summer days

With a stretch of temps in the 90's expected Animal Control's expecting a jump in calls.

Being outside in this heat for pets is only good for limited time and with proper supplies such as food and water.

This dog is surrendered to Animal Control after it's owners couldn't take care of it.

After riding alongside animal control for a few hours it's clear they never have a dull moment. Calls ranged from noise complaints to reports of pets being neglected.

Animal Control says this time of year is busier than winter because pets are left outside or in cars. They can get upwards of 15 calls a day.

They want to urge pet owners to make sure an animal has shade and water at the very least if it's going to be outside.

Once the weather hits 80 degrees officers say it's dangerous to have pets in a car.

Wildlife calls also increase during the summer. They're using Facebook to promote what they've found and just this month they've encountered a woodchuck a pig and a hawk.

We're also one week away from the 4th of July if your pet is scared around fireworks make sure they're confined to your property so they can't run away.

