Protesters gather for a peaceful night of demonstration in Lincoln Tuesday

Hundreds of protesters gathered, chanted, and marched for a peaceful night of protest in Lincoln Tuesday. It was the first night this week without a curfew in effect. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the curfew the previous two nights was implemented after riots broke out over the weekend, to stop any “destructive distraction” from the “important message” of the protests.

On Tuesday, protestors gathered in front of the Hall of Justice in the early afternoon and later at the Capitol, where they spoke and chanted with a message of justice and equity in the community. After 10 p.m., the protesters marched through the streets chanting, with supporters bringing water along the route.

They marched until they arrived back at the Capitol building at about midnight, where organizers asked the crowd to remain peaceful, and identify and call out those who would riot and take away from their message.