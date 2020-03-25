Provider at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center tests positive for COVID-19

A provider who worked at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center over the weekend has received a positive test for COVID-19, according to a hospital news release.

The provider was working in the Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and had contact with 10 patients. The families of patients and staff members who came in contact with this person have been contacted and advised on the proper precautions they should take.

The hospital said the provider developed symptoms after working at the hospital this past weekend and was immediately tested. The infected person is now isolating at home.