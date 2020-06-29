Public can speak to Lincoln city council via tele-conference

Lincoln residents who want to speak during Monday night's city council meeting can do via tele-conference.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. When it comes to the end, it will feature public comment from attendees. But for those who don't want to go to the county-city building, you'll have the opportunity to comment via tele-conference. You'll have to register with the Lincoln city clerk's office by noon to do so.

You can do so by calling 402-441-7436 or by emailing CityClerk@lincoln.ne.gov. Participants must provide a name, street address, email address, and contact number.

Those who wish to comment in person are asked to go to the Bill Luxford Studio, room 113, next to the Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building.

Participants will wait until their name is called, then enter the council chambers and approach the podium. After speaking, residents will exit the Chambers through the door to the left of the podium.

The open microphone sessions are provided for those who wish to address the council on a matter not on the agenda, and not planned to appear on a future agenda.

City Council agendas are available