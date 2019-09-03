Public hearing on feedlot special permit delayed

A Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission public hearing has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 2, regarding the special permit for the proposed Sunset Farms commercial feedlot.

The hearing will be at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street.

The hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, but the Commission received a request on behalf of the applicant to delay the meeting in order to make a revision to the initial application. This matter will not have a public hearing at the September 4 meeting.

The public may also comment on the permit by email by using the online public comment form found at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pcagenda).

More information on the Planning Department and Planning Commission is available at planning.lincoln.ne.gov.