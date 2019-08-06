Public hearing on feedlot special permit delayed to September 4

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The agenda does include a public hearing for Special Permit (19035) for the proposed Sunset Farms Commercial Feedlot. The Commission today received a request on behalf of the applicant to delay the public hearing until Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Those wishing to testify are encouraged to attend the hearing September 4. However, the Planning Commission will accept testimony on the Special Permit at tomorrow’s meeting if necessary.

The public may also comment on the permit through email at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pcagenda) or by mail to 555 S. 10th Street, Suite 213, Lincoln, NE 68508.

More information on the Planning Department and Planning Commission is available at planning.lincoln.ne.gov.