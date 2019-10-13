Public invited to "Put the Beds to Bed" at Sunken Gardens Nov. 2

The public is invited to volunteer for the 18th annual “Put the Beds to Bed” event starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2 at the Sunken Gardens, 26th and “D” streets. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Public Garden Section created the event to involve residents in the joy of gardening at Sunken Gardens. Over the years, gardening groups, neighbors, master gardeners, 4-H groups and friends of Sunken Gardens have helped with this event and the annual "Wake Up the Beds" in the spring.

Work will include the preparation of planting beds for winter by turning compost into the soil. Volunteers should bring a shovel or spade and wear work clothes, heavy-soled shoes and gloves. The length of the project will depend on the number of participants. Children are welcome but must have parental supervision.

Register by Friday, October 25 at parks.lincoln.ne.gov or by contacting Janet Ball at 402-441-7847 or jball@lincoln.ne.gov. If the event is cancelled due to bad weather, it will be rescheduled for Saturday, November 9.

More information on Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

