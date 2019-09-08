Public invited to participate in "Read to a Dog" program

Families are invited to participate in the "Read to a Dog" program offered by Lincoln City Libraries and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization.

The program provides an opportunity for children ages 6 to 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to a dog in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks.

The fall session runs from October 8 through November 17. Preregistration is required except where noted. To register, contact the person listed for each branch. The schedule is as follows:

Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Avenue, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays, October 13 to November 17. This is a drop-in session to read to Eleanor, and no registration is required.

Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, October 8 to November 12. Email Janae at naeforpets@gmail.com to register to read to Pax.

Bethany Branch, 1810 N. Cotner Boulevard, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, October 8 to November 12. This is a drop-in session to read to Harry, and no registration is required.

Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior Street, 3 to 5 p.m. Sundays, October 13 to November 17. Email Ellie at elliephillips11@gmail.com to register to read to Daisy.

South Branch, 2675 South Street, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, October 13 to November 17. Email Heather at arnold.heather4@gmail.com to register to read to Nanook.

Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th Street:

10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturdays, October 12 to November 16. Email Angela at anjherbert@gmail.com to register to read to Mojo.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, October 10 to November 21 (no session Oct. 31). Call Dr. Harvey at 402-217-9019 to register to read to Hugh.

6:30 to 7:50 p.m. Wednesdays, October 9 to November 13. Email Allison at allisontalkspets@gmail.com to register to read to Rainy the Cat.

For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.