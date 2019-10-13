Public invited to plant trees at Mahoney Park Oct. 19

The public is invited to plant trees at 9 a.m., Saturday, October 19 in Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets. The event is hosted by Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Earl May to celebrate Earl May’s 100th Anniversary and a donation of 29 trees by Earl May and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

Representatives from Earl May, Nebraska Statewide Arboretum and Lincoln Parks and Recreation will demonstrate tree planting, discuss the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) recovery program and share information on how to nurture and celebrate trees in our community.

“With the presence of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) in Lincoln, the City of Lincoln has put in place an EAB Response and Recovery Plan to remove and replace 180 ash trees each year for the next 10 years in our public parks and municipal golf courses,” said Lorri Grueber, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Community Operations Forester. “We chose Mahoney Park for this planting event due to this park containing the largest number of ash trees in our park system, with almost 200 ash trees in Mahoney Park alone.”

Volunteers should meet in the south parking lot on the park drive loop closest to the playground. Shovels will be provided. Participants should wear gloves and closed-toe shoes, and may bring their own planting tools.

For more information about EAB and the Adopt-An-Ash program, visit trees.lincoln.ne.gov.