Public invited to reception for new music librarian

The Polley Music Library at Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to welcome its new Music Librarian Scott Scholz at a reception and concert Thursday, September 26. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. just outside of the Polley Music Library on the second floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street.

The concert includes short performances by a diverse set of local musicians, songwriters, composers, and improvisers. Featured guests include songwriter and storyteller Scott Severin with Joshua Rector; composer and soprano Elysia Arntzen; and instrument maker, composer, and improviser Jay Kreimer.

The Polley Music Library is a service of Lincoln City Libraries privately funded through a gift from Lillian Helms Polley and an endowment through the Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries. The music library features a circulating collection of music books, printed music, and compact discs, along with digital collections, non-circulating reference materials, and music magazines. The Polley Music Library Show is broadcast on KZUM 89.3 FM Saturday mornings and Sunday evenings.

For more information on the music library, contact Scholz at 402-441-8527. For information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.