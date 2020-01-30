Pursuit ends with arrest in northwest Lincoln

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit that ended in the Air Park area of Lincoln this morning.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a white Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln, near mile marker 391.

The Suburban had been reported stolen.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit, but as the vehicle exited I-80 and began traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on NW 48th street in Lincoln, the trooper terminated the pursuit with a concern for public safety.

Troopers then searched the area and located the vehicle, which had been abandoned, in the Air Park neighborhood. Troopers continued searching near NW 48th and Adams and were able to locate the four individuals who had been in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit. All four were taken into custody for questioning.

Following questioning, the driver, Michael Brooks, 32, of Omaha, was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving under suspension. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail. The other three people were released.