Pursuit leads to arrest in Stanton County

Law enforcement officials from numerous agencies worked together to take a suspect into custody following a pursuit on Sunday morning.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday, a Nebraska State Trooper was dispatched to a welfare check on a Chevrolet pickup that was stalled in the middle of Highway 91 near Howells.

The trooper made contact and noticed a male driver unconscious with blood coming from his left ear. The trooper attempted to awaken the driver and requested a rescue squad to proceed to the scene.

The driver then woke up and drove away from the scene. The trooper pursued and followed the vehicle on various county roads and into the town of Clarkson.

The vehicle continued back to Highway 91 and eventually used various county roads. The trooper discontinued the pursuit due to concern of the driver’s dangerous driving.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the suspect vehicle was located in Stanton County, where troopers resumed their pursuit. The truck eventually entered an alfalfa field and then drove into a ditch from the field near 826 road, where the vehicle became high-centered. The driver continued to disregard commands from officers. A trooper successfully deployed a taser to gain control of the suspect, at which time he was taken into custody.

The driver, Bryan Knust, 42, of Howells, was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, and driving under the influence. He was lodged in Platte County Jail on charges from Colfax County. Sheriff’s deputies from Stanton and Colfax counties assisted in this pursuit and arrest.