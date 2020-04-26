Pursuit results in crash late Saturday night

A pursuit ended with a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 under the I-80 bridge late Saturday night.

The crash itself happened just before 11:30p.m.

Details are limited, but 10/11 NOW was at the scene and was able to get initial information from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. They say the Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a white car. Eventually, the vehicle wrecked out.

LSO says four people were hospitalized, all with non-life-threatening injuries. NSP is handling the investigation, with assistance from LSO.

Details of the pursuit, ages of those involved, and how the crash happened are unknown at this time.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for further updates on this story.