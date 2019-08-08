Pursuit through I80 construction zone ends with arrests

Two North Platte people were arrested after a chase by Nebraska State Patrol Troopers early Thursday morning. Troopers noticed a Chevrolet Silverado speeding with a bad headlight on East State Farm Road around 1:15 a.m.

The trooper tried to stop Logan Reed, 24, but he fled north on Newberry Access Road and drove into the I-80 construction zone. The trooper says Reed topped speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour and exited the interstate at the Maxwell interchange. Reed's pickup went south and stopped in a ditch. Reed fled on foot, and so did his passenger, Shellyna Nesslein, 18.

Both surrendered and were arrested and taken to jail. Reed was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations. Nesslein was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

