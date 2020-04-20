Put your kids asleep with Disney Bedtime Hotline

Disney is offering a temporary hotline that lets characters say good night to your kids.

ShopDisney.com announced the return of its beloved Disney Bedtime Hotline.

During the month of April, fans can hear messages from favorite Disney characters before falling asleep – all from the comfort of home.

Parents, simply call 1-877-7-MICKEY for one of five special messages for your little ones from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The toll-free hotline will run for a limited time only, so be sure to make your call before the end of the month, Thursday, April 30 at midnight PT.

This is available in the United States only.

Disney also has a number of entertaining ideas for the home, including downloadable activities.