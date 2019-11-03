Q Street closure to begin Nov. 4

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, November 4, all lanes of “Q” Street, between 10th and 12th streets, will be closed for crane installation at the Lied Place Residences construction site. Eleventh Street between “P” Street and the entrance to the Que Place Garage will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic to allow access to the garage. On-street parking and sidewalks in this area will also be closed.

The two south lanes of “Q” Street have been closed since June for the project. The crane installation is expected to be completed by November 15, weather permitting. At that time, traffic will again be allowed on those blocks, but the two south lanes will remain closed for construction.

Detour signs will direct drivers around the closure and to the Que Place Garage entrance. Digital message signs will alert traffic to lanes changes and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the construction.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.