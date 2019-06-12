QP Ace Hardware to build on former Ideal Grocery lot

Ideal Grocery was a Lincoln staple that was at its location for nearly 100 years.

Rendering of new QP Ace Hardware at 27th & Randoph

That building was destroyed by an accidental fire in 2016 and has since sat vacant.

Now, a new tenant is just starting construction to expand another locally-owned business in the capital city in the old lot.

QP Ace Hardware already owns a building near 27th and Randolph Street but they say when they heard that Ideal Grocery's owners were looking to sell, that it was the perfect time to expand.

"When Ideal Grocery which was previously here decided they no longer wanted to be here, was when we started those conversations," said Neil Long, the project’s manager.

They purchased the land from the owners of Ideal Grocery in November of last year but a wet spring pushed their construction plans back.

“Within the half year we’ve started moving forward and now we’ve finally broken ground just yesterday," said Long.

The expansion will cost around $1.3 million dollars. It will be almost double in size from the old location and it will come equipped with a full bike shop.

"From about 7,000 square feet to 14,000 square feet which we think is needed in this neighborhood," said Long.

Some people who live in the neighborhood say they were hoping another grocery store would come to the area but they are excited to have something coming to the lot.

"Truthfully I was hoping that the grocery store was going to rebuild that was here before, but I'm happy to hear it’s gonna be an Ace Hardware,” said Kathy Goff.

The new expanded store is set to be open by the early next year.

