Quarter-cent sales tax open houses seeing trends

The City of Lincoln still wants your input on what road projects should be addressed first with funds from the quarter-cent sales tax.

Those in charge are already noticing trends and popular places people would like to see fixed.

While the meetings have gathered dozens of road suggestions, in the first year the repair projects will be smaller.

“We’ll start collecting in October, we’ll start receiving in December,” said Thomas Shafer with Transportation and Utilities. “We won’t have a full year this year; it may be a little lighter as we get ramped up.”

It is estimated that in the first year the tax will raise $13 million dollars.

$3 million of that will go toward edge of city growth projects, which leaves about $10 million for road repairs.

“With a typical mile of three lanes of asphalt it costs about $1.8 million dollars to build,” said Shafer. “We can probably get to five or six, mile long projects.”

Shafer says regardless of where the open houses have been held recommendations are starting to build up in the same areas.

“Streets like 70th south of Havelock, 40th and 48th north of the highway,” said Shafer. “Randolph and 14th street in front of Belmont.”

The committee is hoping to have their recommendations ready by mid-October.

“Next year you can probably expect two, three of those mile line projects,” said Shafer.

When those recommendations are submitted they must make it through the Lincoln and Lancaster County Planning Commission and City Council.

The final meeting will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bennett Martin Public Library.

