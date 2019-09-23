What started as an idea to give some quilts to flood victims, ballooned into a multi-state effort. As a result, 850 quilts have been delivered to northeast Nebraska flood victims.

Pamela Hoge was watching TV back in March, and felt bad about the flooding devastation. "I got to thinking, it would be neat to make them some quilts. I messaged Joyce (Shutts), and I asked if she thought it would be crazy to do something like that, and she said it would be a great idea," Hoge said. That got the ball rolling.

Joyce and Pamela say they collected 850 quilts overall. They received quilts from people in Lincoln, Plymouth, Swanton, Hubbell, and other places in southeast Nebraska. But the quilts also came in from other states like Virginia and California. "I have people from the Tri-County Schools, where the kids got together and made me several fleece blankets," Shutts said.

In early September, Pam, Joyce, and other members of their organization called "Quilts For Our Heartland" delivered the quilts. They went to places like Dannebrog, O'Neill, Lynch, Niobrara, Verdigre, Pierce and Norfolk to make deliveries. If you'd like to know more about this recent project, you can check out the "Quilts For Our Heartland" Facebook page.