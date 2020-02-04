REFIT dance classes in Lincoln are helping with New Year resolutions

By now, most people have either thought about giving up on their New Year fitness resolutions or have actually thrown in the towel. REFIT here in Lincoln is encouraging you to keep going.

Experts say changing up your workout routine may help you stay on track.

REFIT offers pop-up cardio dance classes, which the entire family can enjoy. REFIT instructors say working out with other people holds you accountable and makes it harder for you to give up on your goals.

"REFIT actually is an experience. We're all just coming. You [may be] tired, [but] you walk out encouraged. You walk out feeling good, and then, you feel just fantastic that you did something new and that you're moving," REFIT instructor Angela Pillow tells 10/11.

Most REFIT dance classes are free. Each class is taught by a different REFIT instructor who adds their own style and flare to routines.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 6 p.m., there will be a pop-up REFIT dance class happening at the Anderson Public Library. Every Saturday at 10 a.m., instructor "Gigi" teaches REFIT dance classes at Zen Salon and Wellness located on the southeast corner of 27th and O.

To find out where other "pop-up" REFIT dance classes are being held, visit here.