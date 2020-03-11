UPDATE: Coach Hoiberg released from the hospital

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, who was visibly ill on the sideline, was taken to the hospital after the Huskers loss in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday according to National Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman. A source told 10/11 NOW at 11:00 p.m. he was released from the hospital.

Hoiberg reportedly told the broadcast crew before the game he wasn’t feeling well, and left to go to the locker room with a few minutes left in the game.

A source tells 10/11 NOW that the Huskers basketball team was quarantined for more than an hour in the locker room. Reporters and other personnel were asked to stay away. There was no media availability. According to reporter Jeff Rabjohns, who covers Indiana sports for 247, the Huskers left Bankers Life Fieldhouse around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Indiana Basketball team returned to its hotel in Indianapolis, according to the team's Twitter account.

It is still unclear what Coach Hoiberg is sick from or what may have caused his early departure from the game.