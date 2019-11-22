RSV cases on the rise in Lancaster County, majority in infants

Over the next week many families will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Health officials are warning not to pass the baby and protect your young children. This as cases of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV is on the rise in Lancaster County.

RSV is a common respiratory virus but parents especially should be on the lookout as children under the age of one tend to be the most susceptible.

“RSV is very similar to a lot of other viruses that we see,” said Gary Howard the Director of Emergency Services and Pediatrics and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. “Very similar to the flu, very similar to the common cold and we are seeing a good bit of RSV in the emergency department right now.”

The Health Department says in the past three weeks there has been more RSV activity in Lancaster County than even the flu.

“About 50 percent of the cases so far in Lancaster County are in infants under one year of age,” said Tim Timmons with the Communicable Disease Program for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Symptoms are so similar to other common viruses many people may have already had RSV without knowing it.

“Basically the symptoms are the same as a mild cold,” said Timmons. “Cough, runny nose, fever, sneezing, and those kinds of symptoms it may last a week or two.”

For babies be on the lookout for unrest and extra fussiness along with the common symptoms.

Because it is a virus you can contract it multiple times and potentially spread it to others, like infants.

“The best way to prevent it would be hand washing, covering your mouth or not being around people who are sick,” said Howard.

RSV is also common in adults 65 and older, just like the flu RSV can really impact people with weakened immune systems and attack the lungs.

