RTSD hosts open house on plans for 33rd and Cornhusker Hwy project

The city, in partnership with the Railroad Transportation Safety District, says it is getting closer to having a final plan for the intersection of 33rd and Cornhusker Highway.

People attend the open house on the plans for 33rd and Cornhusker Highway. (Source: KOLN)

Tonight, RTSD revealed the four plans it has narrowed down to for the project. They range in cost from $75 to $110 million, and all handle the traffic flow on Cornhusker Highway from 27th to 48th differently.

RTSD says it has heard the outcry from the public about saving Virginia's Cafe, but one of the proposed plans still involves removing the restaurant.

"A project this big can't help but impact somebody," said RTSD Executive Director Roger Figard. "Each of the alternatives has some impacts on different businesses or homes. And we want to just try and be fair and make sure we truly understand those impacts and quanitify them."

RTSD says it will take all the feedback gathered from tonight's meeting, and work to narrow it down to the best plan for the intersection. The plan is to have that part of the project done by the end of the year.

RTSD says it plans to have construction start on the project by 2026.

