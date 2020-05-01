RV and camper sales rise as Governor looks at relaxing state DHM's

Nebraska Game and Parks said they are currently working on a plan to reopen state parks, but are not yet ready to release it. The pandemic has slowed down many businesses and will likely put a stop to one of your favorite summer actives, but one R.V. retailer in Lincoln said people are ready to get out.

(Source: Madison Pitsch)

After weeks of staying home, many people are probably itching to get outside. While the Directed Health Measure for Lincoln and Lancaster County was extended to May 11. That hasn't stopped shoppers for preparing for when it's all over.

The month of April was a roller coaster for Bish's, a Lincoln R.V. and camper retailer. In the first 10 days they sold 12 R.V's. Specifically for quarantining.

"The last four weeks it's been doctors, nurses" said Justin Walls, Area General Manager at Bish's. "We've sold a handful of campers to people who are wanting to quarantine from their family, not if, but when they do get the virus."

They had a different category of buyers too. After a slow spot in sales for the middle of the month sales jumped 200 percent for the rest of April.

"As the governor talks about reopening stuff, we're seeing traffic counts increase tremendously," said Walls.

In what Walls calls a business built on handshakes, the way of selling has changed too.

"Do all the work from your couch," said Walls. "We will deliver the unit, and we are all set up to use docu-sign"

While Game and Parks has not released a plan on what reopening will look like, Walls says some of his customers are planning on getting creative.

"They're ready to camp, no matter what it takes," said Walls. "We just delivered a unit today, where they're setting up a camp ground in their front yard."

The retailer said while they still fell short of their monthly goal, they think they'll start selling more as campgrounds open back up.

"We're anticipating a huge rush when they open the parks back up," Walls said. "Those six weeks we're anticipating running out of inventory."