RV plan moving forward despite neighbors concerns

People in northern Lancaster County are concerned as plans for a nearly 250-lot camp site are moving forward.

The Planning Commission has approved it and this week county commissioners set a public hearing date but neighbors say it'll be a nightmare if it actually gets built.

The site would go right off of Highway 77 and Davey Road.

The special permit passed the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission 5 to 3 and it could hold 245 campsites.

At night the intersection doesn't seem so busy but neighbors worry that turning RV traffic will create problems during rush hour and beyond.

"There's a lot of times where we come close to being rear ended because people don't stop," said Karen Kurbis. "Is it gonna be safe for these rigs that are hauling 40, 50 feet."

Karen Kurbis is part of 'Say No to RV Town' which opposes the plan.

They worry that the site could bring hundreds at a time.

"Putting 240 campsites out there, that could be anywhere from 240 to 1,000 people plus," said Kurbis.

Camp-a-Way is currently located off I-80. In a letter to customers the owner says he is proposing to move about 12 miles north to the new site.

"You go out four miles in any direction the average housing units per section, per mile, per land is four houses and they wanna put in 240 houses," said Kurbis.

Planning documents show water well tests have been done.

"We hit a very good well and I don't think the Queens would be moving forward with this financial investment if they didn't think it could supply the site," said Mike Eckert with City Design Group.

Neighbors who live by the site disagree.

"We're concerned that if they go ahead and draw that water down will we still have functioning wells," said Kurbis.

Despite planning commission approval this isn't a done deal yet.

County commissioners plan to have public hearings starting on January 21st.