Racist note left for UNO student worker prompts response from chancellor

The chancellor of UNO posted a message of support and inclusion Wednesday after an intimidating note was left on a car near campus the previous evening.

"At UNO, we tell all our students ' you are welcome here' and that means everyone," University of Nebraska-Omaha Chancellor Jeffrey Gold says on the school's website. "Inclusion is a core value of our university and intimidation has no place on our campus or near it."

According to a Facebook post, a note reading "Illegals are not welcome!" was left on the windshield of a UNO student worker who had parked his car at Elmwood Park.

Joshua Garcia said in the post that he felt as though someone had been following him to his car "especially when it's dark outside."

In his post, Garcia says he worries about Latinos in the U.S., especially as immigration issues come to the forefront of national discourse.

"I am just extremely overwhelmed with what is going on in the supreme court debating about what will the future look like for DACA recipients and things like this happening to Latinos in the U.S.," he says in the post.

He says he hopes to have a conversation with the person who wrote the note.

"I hope to whoever did this gets informed about the many undocumented individuals living here in the United States... Hopefully one day we can talk about it and find common ground," he wrote in the post.

The chancellor's full statement reads:

"Overnight, we learned about a message found on a student’s car that was parked in the Elmwood Park area. It was a short note that was likely meant to intimidate undocumented people in our community. We want to address this directly and immediately. At UNO, we tell all of our students 'you are welcome here' and that means everyone. "Inclusion is a core value of our university and intimidation has no place on our campus or near it. "Two years ago, when we first learned that the Deferred Action for Chlidhood Arrivals program might be ending, all of the University of Nebraska Chancellors stated together and clearly that "we are a better university, city, state and country when all of our students have access to education and are an active part of our communities." It will not be lost on anyone that this message was found last night as the United States Supreme Court is reviewing arguments on a possible plan to end this program. Please know that we are hopeful that a pathway forward can be determined and sustained. For now, we want you to know that we are here to support all of our students. If necessary, our counseling resources for students are always available. In addition, our Public Safety team is actively patrolling the campus 24 hours a day and seven days a week. If you see or hear of anything threatening, please contact them immediately. "Thank you for being part of our Maverick community. We are dedicated to all that we can do to make your educational journey safe and successful."

