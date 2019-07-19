Ragu recalls some pasta sauces because of the possibility of plastic contamination

The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall for Ragu Pasta sauces because the products may contain pieces of plastic.

No consumers have made complaints or have been injured, according to the FDA.

Consumers should look for the cap code on the yellow Ragu jar lid as well as the "best use by" dates.

The following recalled products are:

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

Ragu Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

Ragu Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

For the FDA’s release, click here.

Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.