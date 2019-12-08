Rail car blocks road after traffic incident

A semi-truck hauling a rail car hit a bridge on Havelock Avenue and Cornhusker Highway at around 12:12 p.m on Sunday.

According to reporter on the scene, a semi-truck was hauling a rail car westbound when it attempted to go under the bridge. The truck did not have enough clearance to get through the overpass, and the rail car struck the bridge. The rail car then dislodged from the truck, blocking the road.

The westbound lanes on Havelock are closed off. This story is ongoing and will be updated when new information becomes available.