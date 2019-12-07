Railyard Ice Rink opens

The Railyard Ice Rink opened on Saturday. It's a Haymarket staple and it's open for the next several months

Skaters were able to take to the ice for the first time this winter season. The rink, which takes 8 days to put together, has been one of the biggest events during the winter for the last six years. Organizers say the rink gives Lincolnites the chance to get out and do something this winter.

"We're really excited to put on the Ice Rink for the roughly 90 days through winter and allow people to have something fun outside to take advantage of," said Katy Martin of Hurrdat.

The rink will also be hosting adult leagues on Monday and Wednesday nights. Martin said your company or group can also book the rink for a relaxing day of ice skating.

For more information on the Ice Rink, click here.