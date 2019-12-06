Railyard Ice Rink to open for season on Saturday

It's one of the biggest wintertime traditions in Lincoln, bringing thousands of people to the Railyard.

The Railyard's Ice Rink is set to open for the season this Saturday despite concerns over the recent warm weather.

1011 NOW's Kamri Sylve spoke to Railyard representatives a few days ago, they said there were concerns about the weather stopping the grand opening, but that's not going to be the case.

Admission is free for everyone, but you do have to pay to rent skates if you don't have your own. Adults can rent skates for $10 and children $5.

For the general public, the ice rink is open Tuesdays and Thursday through Sunday. It will be closed Monday and Wednesday for broomball.

Depending on the weather, the Railyard may have to temporarily shut down. They said the best thing to do is to watch out for updates by following their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Everyone will have to sign a waiver. After that, you'll get your wristband and be able to skate.

Skating is limited to about one and half to two hours per person but that will depend on how many people are skating at the time.

All children under the age of 18 must have their parent or guardian sign their waiver.

For children under the age of 12, it's recommended an adult join them on the ice.

The Railyard Ice Rink does not take cash to pay for skate rentals, but they are accepting all major forms of credit and debit cards.

The ice rink is planned to stay open until the end of February, but that will depend on the weather.

Some fun things to look forward to include skating with Santa, Christmas tree decoration making and movie nights.

For adults, there's a new adult skating league called "Keg Curling."

People will also have the change to rent the rink out for birthday or company parties, and even engagements.

Food and hot chocolate will be available, as well as music playing for a fun time at the ice rink.